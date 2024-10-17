Unai Emery and Jhon Duran (Photos by David Rogers, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jhon Duran is having a memorable season for Aston Villa so far, but it seems he’s also been reminded that he has to be careful on his way to the top as it doesn’t mean he can start to ignore disciplinary matters.

The talented young Colombia international has just been away with his national team, but it seems he was left out of the starting line up for a game because of his conduct, according to commentator Carlos Antonio Velez via Futbol Red, as cited and translated by the Birmingham Mail.

It is not entirely clear what took place, but it seems Velez is convinced Duran breached disciplinary rules and that was what cost him his place in the starting line up, leaving him dropped to the bench somewhat unexpectedly.

“I do not want to go further, because what Jhon Jader has to do is understand that he is on his way to becoming a star, and it is good that he maintains some lines of conduct that will not take him out of his football mould,” said Velez.

“And I do not want to go further. Tomorrow, the national team will explain what happened with Jhon Jader, but Duran did not comply with the discipline these days; and that was one of the reasons why he had to start on the bench.”

Jhon Duran could be a big part of Aston Villa’s future

Villa fans will hope this isn’t anything too serious as Duran has been superb on the pitch this season, and looks like a young player with tremendous potential.

The 20-year-old could have a great future at Villa Park or indeed another top club, though he recently committed his future to his current employers by signing a new contract.

Still, Duran will only fulfil his potential if he keeps his head screwed on right, as we’ve seen in the past that having a poor attitude can cost even the most naturally gifted and talented footballers.