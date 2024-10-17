Tottenham and Chelsea expected to fight for bargain 10 G/A forward in 2025

Jonathan David will leave Lille in 2025 (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Jonathan David’s future looks set to be away from Lille as several clubs prepare to battle for the forward’s signature over the coming months ahead of the 24-year-old becoming a free agent.

The Canada international has been with the Ligue 1 side since 2020 and has been lethal in front of goal for the French outfit, producing 92 goals and 20 assists across 196 matches. David’s time in France also saw him collect a league medal as Les Dogues shocked PSG to become champions in 2021.

The Canadian star has made another positive start to the current season with Lille as the forward has netted eight times alongside two assists across 13 games, helping Bruno Génésio’s team up to fifth in the league standings.

His 26 goals during the 2023/24 campaign saw David attract a lot of attention over the summer. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham, all showed interest in the 24-year-old, who had just one year remaining on his contract, reported The Guardian.

That interest will likely remain in 2025 when David becomes a free agent. According to Matteo Moretto, Premier League clubs are expected to move for the Lille talent over the coming months but face tough competition.

Jonathan David will not renew with Lille

Moretto reports that David will not renew his contract at Lille in 2025 and will become a free agent during the next summer transfer window.

Aside from the Premier League clubs, Inter and Juventus are two other teams who are monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, while Barcelona are another but have yet to make formal contact.

The signing of David for free is being viewed as a bargain by a lot of top clubs around Europe and the race for his signature is expected to be an interesting one others are expected to join once their transfer plans have become more concrete.