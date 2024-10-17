Arsenal ready to go all out for transfer of versatile wonderkid

Jorrel Hato has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on the transfer of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato as their interest in him supposedly grows considerably.

The 18-year-old, who can operate at a high level as a centre-back or a left-back, looks like another huge talent emerging from the Ajax academy into their first-team.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are prepared to go all out for the signing of Hato, with the Netherlands international clearly very highly regarded by the north London giants, even though they already have plenty of quality and depth in defence.

Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori this summer, a similar style of player to Hato, while they also brought in Jurrien Timber from Ajax the year before, another versatile and intelligent defensive player.

Jorrel Hato transfer: Do Arsenal really need the Ajax youngster?

It is debatable if Arsenal really need Hato as a priority right now, with many fans likely to feel there are more pressing needs in attack as Mikel Arteta lacks much in the way of depth behind Kai Havertz, with Eddie Nketiah leaving this summer while Gabriel Jesus has had problems with both fitness and form.

Midfield could also be an area of concern for Arsenal soon as both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are out of contract at the end of the season, with neither player getting any younger and surely in need of replacing sooner rather than later.

Still, Hato looks an elite talent and it makes sense that AFC might want to swoop in ahead of other clubs for him, with Arteta perhaps looking to the future as he might soon need players a bit younger than the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White as options in his back four.

Charles Watts previously spoke to CaughtOffside about Arsenal’s interest in Hato, saying: “Arsenal have been working on a potential move for Hato for some time now and even though he has signed a new contract with Ajax recently, I still wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Arsenal firming up their interest in the young defender once the summer window opens.

“He is well aware of Arsenal’s interest, as are Ajax, so it’s one that is worth watching.”