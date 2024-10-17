Key Man United star out for a “few weeks” in latest blow for Erik ten Hag

Kobbie Mainoo to miss several Man United matches (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United have confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo will be out for a “few weeks” with a muscle injury providing Erik ten Hag with another issue in his quest to remain as manager of the Manchester club.

The 19-year-old suffered the problem during Man United’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa ahead of the international break and as a result, the England international was forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad for their two Nations League games over the last week.

Having completed tests on Mainoo, the Premier League giants confirmed on Thursday that the English talent will be out for a “few weeks”, missing crucial matches in the Premier League, UEFA Europa League and EFL Cup.

United host Brentford at Old Trafford before travelling to Turkey next week to play Fenerbahce in Europe.

Both games could be crucial for Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United as poor results will likely see the Dutch coach relieved of his duties following a very underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Christian Eriksen and Manuel Ugarte will now feature in the Red Devils’ double pivot as the Premier League giants wait for Mainoo’s return.

Kobbie Mainoo’s injury is a huge blow to Man United

Mainoo has been a pivotal part of Man United’s team since breaking into Ten Hag’s starting 11 last season and that has carried over into the current campaign.

The youngster has featured in all seven of the Manchester club’s Premier League games and the midfielder’s energy is often crucial to any success the Red Devils have had this season, despite the whole team struggling to perform to their expected levels.

Mainoo’s absence will make Ten Hag’s life harder ahead of a critical week for the Man United manager’s future as it remains to be seen how the Premier League giants perform without their 19-year-old sensation.