“The player is ready to come” – Saudi Pro League chief comments on major Liverpool star’s future

Michael Emenalo speaks about Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool remains up in the air heading into 2025 with Saudi Pro League clubs continuing to monitor his contract situation with the Premier League giants.

The Egyptian superstar has been with the Reds since moving from AS Roma in 2017 and has become a Liverpool legend over the last seven years, winning every trophy possible and putting up some ridiculous numbers.

Salah has broken several records at Anfield during the 359 games he has played for the Merseyside club so far while producing 217 goals alongside 94 assists.

The 32-year-old continues to be an important player for Liverpool and his efforts have not dropped off this season, with the Egypt captain producing six goals and five assists across 10 matches so far.

Despite this, the Merseyside outfit have yet to offer Salah a new contract as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, dialogue with the winger’s representatives remains open and ongoing, with Liverpool also trying to sort out the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk.

However, the longer Salah’s contract situation goes on, the more confident other clubs will be in signing the superstar for free next summer.

Saudi Pro League chief comments on the future of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo believes Salah has resisted the lure of the lucrative Middle Eastern competition so far due to having “unfinished business” at Liverpool – but has refused to rule out a move for the forward next summer.

The Reds turned down a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad in 2023 for the winger and links to the Saudi league have remained ever since.

Emenalo was recently asked about the possibility of the 32-year-old playing in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, to which the director of football said via The Liverpool Echo: “I think it depends on Mo.

“The stories that our teams went after him were true, it is true that there was an interest. But just like Victor Osimhen, it’s okay for me to have an interest in signing Mo, but the club have to have an interest in letting him go, and if those things don’t align, you don’t have a deal.

“Fundamentally, Liverpool didn’t want to sell and what price were we willing to buy at? We don’t want to buy at a ridiculous amount. The most important part is if the player is ready to come. I didn’t feel the player was ready to come because he felt like he had unfinished business.

“Very few players do it, but you have to leave the club in the right way. When you are at that level and you have done things, it’s important to leave the club in the right way.”

It remains to be seen if the 2024/25 campaign will be Salah’s last at Liverpool as everything at present remains open.