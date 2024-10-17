PSG determined to see off rivals in pursuit of major Liverpool transfer raid

Mohamed Salah with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly showing an increasingly strong interest in the potential transfer of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as he edges closer to the end of his contract at Anfield.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool down the years and it won’t be easy to replace him if he does end up leaving on a free transfer next summer.

While there has been plenty of talk about Salah potentially moving to a club in the Saudi Pro League, it is now also being reported that PSG are really keen to win the race for his signature, as per Fichajes.

Salah surely still has what it takes to play at the highest level in Europe, and one imagines he might be tempted to become the new focal point in this PSG side, who will still perhaps be looking for someone to replace what Kylian Mbappe gave them before he left for Real Madrid this summer.

Mohamed Salah transfer: What next for the Liverpool superstar?

Salah is not the only key Liverpool player in the final year of his contract, with the Reds also in a bit of a worrying situation with both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All three remain hugely important players for LFC and it must surely be a priority for them to tie the likes of Salah down to a new contract as soon as possible.

PSG are a big name, however, and they’ll surely feel they can lure Salah to the French capital with big money and an ambitious project, though it remains to be seen if he might just be tempted to take the money and play at a less competitive level at Saudi at this stage in his career.

Meanwhile, the Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid links won’t go away and there’s still no sign of a particularly positive update for Liverpool fans.