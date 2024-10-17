Two West Ham players in list of the 10 worst signings of the summer

Niclas Fullkrug has been named as one of the 10 worst summer transfers, which won't please Tim Steidten. Photos by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

When Tim Steidten acted like a kid in sweetshop hoovering up as many new signings as possible last summer for West Ham, it was always possible that not all of them were going to work out, and Niclas Fullkrug is one that has made a list of the 10 worst buys of the summer.

Julen Lopetegui has struggled to integrate all of the new signings into his system, and the East Londoners haven’t had the best of starts to the 2024/25 season as a result.

Indeed, failure to win their first three home games of the campaign set a new record in the club’s entire history.

Niclas Fullkrug named as one of the top 10 worst signings of the summer

It’s even been suggested by a former Premier League CEO that Lopetegui’s reign “won’t end well” if there’s no improvement in performance levels and results.

The list of the worst 10 summer transfers has been compiled by Italian outlet, Tutto Juve.

Man United’s Matthijs de Ligt tops the table, with his team-mate, Joshua Zirkzee coming in at number four.

Chelsea’s Joao Felix has underwhelmed again at Stamford Bridge which is why he finds himself in second place, with Crystal Palace’s signing of Eddie Nketiah making up the podium.

Kalvin Phillips (from Man City to Ipswich) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester to Chelsea) round out the top six.

After Fullkrug comes ex-West Ham man, James Ward-Prowse, the Hammers allowing the set-piece specialist to leave for Nottingham Forest in a decision that appears to have been a positive one – at this stage – for the East Londoners.

Ben Brereton and Sander Berge are the final two underwhelming purchases by Southampton and Fulham respectively that make up the rogues gallery.

Premier Injuries note that Fullkrug could be back for the Hammers next fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, with Hammers fans undoubtedly waiting to see if he can recapture the form he showed for Germany in the European Championship.