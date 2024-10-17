Spurs handed major boost ahead of West Ham clash after Julen Lopetegui confirms forward out injured

Credit: Angel Martinez & Henry Browne/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui has confirmed Niclas Fullkrug is injured and won’t play against Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers will travel across town to face London rivals Spurs on the weekend for the first match in the Premier League since the recent international break.

However, if the Hammers, who sit 12th in the table, are to leapfrog Spurs in ninth, they must do so without the help of summer signing Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund two months ago for a reported £27.5 million fee. The Germany international has struggled since arriving in the country’s capital though.

Struggling with an ankle injury, the former Dortmund hitman has already missed five matches for his new club.

And confirming the Hannover-born striker will be out for at least another match, Lopetegui, who spoke to Sky Sports reporters on Thursday, said: “A little bit complicated with this injury.

“We are waiting [for him to recover]. It is true we were thinking that he would be out for two weeks maximum and hopefully he is going to be ready for the next matches, but right now, he is out.”

Fullkrug’s absence will serve as a blow to West Ham, who have managed just one win in their last six meetings against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The German has yet to start a game in the Premier League and has so far made just three substitute’s appearances.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are both available, but neither player seems to fit into the manager’s long term plans, so fans may be expecting Mohammed Kudus to make his eighth start of the season.

Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off between Spurs and West Ham is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 p.m. (UK time) and will broadcast live on TNT Sports.