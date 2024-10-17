“Won’t get paid anymore” – Paul Pogba has his say on Sir Alex Ferguson/ Man United controversy

Paul Pogba speaks about Sir Alex Ferguson (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)/(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Former Man United star Paul Pogba has commented on the controversial situation surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson at the Manchester club this week after the Red Devils decided to let the legendary figure go.

Since leaving his post as manager of United in 2013, Ferguson had been retained as a global club ambassador and club director and remunerated with an annual salary. This was a result of his incredible 26-year career at Old Trafford, in which he won 38 titles and made Man United one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The 82-year-old was receiving around £2m a year for his services but this week, he was relieved of his duties by new part-owners INEOS.

The Athletic reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. ended their multi-million-pound annual commitment to Ferguson due to cost-cutting measures as the new bosses at Old Trafford try to get a grip on the Premier League club’s finances.

This caused a lot of debate amongst Man United fans with those supportive of INEOS’ decision, while others believe their former manager should not have been treated this way.

Paul Pogba, who spent time at United during the Ferguson days, has now commented on the situation and believes that it doesn’t change a thing.

Sir Alex Ferguson lives forever at Man United admits Paul Pogba

Pogba played under Sir Alex Ferguson during his first spell at Man United between 2011-2012 before leaving the Premier League giants for Juventus.

Speaking about the Scottish man’s ambassadorial contract being terminated by Man United to Sky Sports, the French star said via Fabrizio Romano: “Does it change what he has done for the club? The only thing I hear is that he won’t get paid anymore.

“Sir Alex Ferguson will still be Sir Alex Ferguson, forever.”