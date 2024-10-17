Credit: Michael Regan & Bryn Lennon / Getty Images.

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new right-back and have identified Spurs’ Pedro Porro as a possible summer target.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon nearly two years ago and has become an important player for Ange Postecoglou.

Arguably one of the Premier League’s most explosive and attacking full-backs, the Spain international is an incredibly exciting player to watch.

Real Madrid love Pedro Porro

And with his stock rising, interest in him is growing. Although Real Madrid view Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as their ideal signing, Carlo Ancelotti also has Porro on his shortlist.

Under contract until 2028, the Lilywhites aren’t in any immediate danger of losing their number 23 but the club will be all too aware the prospect of playing at the world-famous Santiago Bernabeu is often too much for players to turn down.

Bad news for Liverpool as Spurs plot new deal

Consequently, according to a recent report from TBR Football, Spurs are planning to open talks with the former Sporting Lisbon defender over a new and improved contract.

Porro currently earns £85,000-per week (Spotrac) but will be offered an increased salary that would likely see him move into six figures.

Of course, the player has yet to commit his future to the club, but should Spurs be successful in their efforts to tie the talented defender down on fresh terms, would send a huge signal of intent, not just to clubs in England, but also to Madrid, that they won’t be pushed around.

Porro’s possible renewal could be bad news for Liverpool though. The Reds have yet to extend Alexander-Arnold’s deal, which has just eight months left to run.