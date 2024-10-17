Josh Acheampong is a rising star at Chelsea. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It appears that Real Madrid are enjoying plundering English shores for their playing talent, with Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong the latest to be eyed by the Spanish giants.

Jude Bellingham is firmly ensconced as one of Los Blancos favourite sons, with Trent Alexander-Arnold rumoured to be next as Real continue their pursuit of the Liverpool ace.

Josh Acheampong is the object of Real Madrid’s desire

Cole Palmer was considered a game-changing transfer for Chelsea, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise to note that Florentino Perez was casting his beady eyes towards Stamford Bridge for the England international, however, it’s Acheampong that is apparently the object of his desire according to The Independent.

At just 18 years of age, and with only two senior appearances to his name in all competitions per transfermarkt, the defender is still being earmarked as a big name for the future.

Indeed, The Independent’s report suggests that Real see him as a short-term option to cover Dani Carvajal’s absence at right-back – perhaps delaying their move for Trent as a result – and a longer-term option as the future of their defence.

It’s clear that Chelsea wouldn’t appreciate having the youngster’s head turned, though if Real’s offer was high enough the Blues may well consider the sale given Financial Fair Play.

Intriguingly, Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs looking at Acheampong too, and were Trent to accede to Real’s overtures, the Reds would have a ready-made replacement in the Chelsea teen if they were able to secure his services.

For now the situation seems to be relatively quiet, but as we get closer to the January transfer window, things could change quickly and Chelsea will need to be on their guard if they want to keep hold of one of their brightest young prospects.