Real Madrid could boast the best starting lineup in world football next season if they sign top target Trent Alexander-Arnold.

After signing Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in the last two windows, Los Blancos already have one of the sports’ most talent-littered squads — Carlo Ancelotti wants even more though.

The 65-year-old needs two new full-backs, particularly at right-back following Dani Carvajal’s recent season-ending knee injury.

Although Spurs’ Pedro Porro is on La Liga champion’s wishlist, Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold is the club’s top target.

The 25-year-old England international will be out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and has yet to sign a renewal.

Expected to approach the Reds, either in January, or next summer, Madrid’s interest is certainly genuine (NY Times).

And the Englishman isn’t the only full-back in Los Blancos’ sights.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, also into the last 10 months of his deal, is another one of Ancelotti’s targets.

The Canada international is expected to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, and, like Mbappe, could complete a high-profile free transfer.

Real Madrid possible lineup including Trent Alexander-Arnold

Should the 15-time European winners pull off what would be two of football’s most shrewd pieces of businesses, they will boast an incredible starting lineup.

Check out how the Spanish giants could lineup next season below.

Ridiculous.

