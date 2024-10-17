(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a move for Josh Acheampong, Chelsea’s promising young defender, in the upcoming January transfer window. The Spanish giants see Acheampong as both a short-term option at right-back and a long-term solution for their backline.

According to The Independent, Real Madrid have long admired Josh Acheampong, but Dani Carvajal’s long-term knee injury has accelerated their pursuit.

The Spanish full-back is out for a long-time after suffering a significant knee injury that includes tears to his ACL, LCL, and other ligaments.

Real Madrid to test Chelsea with January offer for Josh Acheampong

Madrid are in urgent need of a long-term solution at right-back, and have been linked with several players already, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong and Pedro Porro.

The report explains that while the likes of Trent will no doubt be a marquee signing for the European giants, Acheampong represents exactly the type of profile that Madrid have been seeking to build their squad around.

It further adds that Real Madrid are set to test Chelsea’s resolve with a January offer for Josh Acheampong. While Chelsea are keen to retain their young defender, Madrid’s interest is strong, and a move could be part of their broader long-term strategy for rebuilding their defence.

Chelsea’s rising star: Josh Acheampong

The London-born centre-back signed his first professional contract with Chelsea in January 2024 and made his Premier League debut in May, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Despite limited appearances for the Chelsea first team, Acheampong’s potential has not gone unnoticed. Top clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Tottenham are reportedly keeping a close eye on his development, making the competition for his signature intense.

Acheampong, who has been with Chelsea’s academy since the age of eight, has shown versatility and defensive quality that makes him an attractive prospect for top-tier clubs. His progression through the ranks has only solidified his reputation as a rising star.

While Chelsea will likely want to hold onto their young defender, Real Madrid’s interest looks strong, and they could look to make a move as part of their long-term strategy.