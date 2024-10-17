Efforts made to tie Arsenal star down to new contract but his former club want to re-sign him

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly attracting transfer interest from his former club Atletico Madrid, though efforts are also being made to tie him down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that Atletico manager Diego Simeone is keen to work with the Ghana international again following his four years in the Premier League.

Partey remains a key player for Arsenal, even if he’s not getting any younger and has had problems with injuries in recent times, meaning he missed large chunks of last season, playing only 14 league matches.

Still, he could be a fine signing as a free agent for a club like Atletico, and it seems they’re now among the list of suitors for the 31-year-old, according to Todo Fichajes.

Thomas Partey transfer: Should Arsenal keep him?

Some Arsenal fans will perhaps be concerned about the prospect of Partey leaving, as he looks like he still has plenty to offer when he’s fully fit, and replacing him surely won’t be easy.

On top of that, Partey could be leaving at the same time as another midfield player Jorginho, who is also just a few months away from being out of contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal might be well advised to try keeping at least one of these players, though it’s not yet clear if there’s much prospect of that happening, or if the club will instead be ready to make further investments in midfield after recent deals for Declan Rice and Mikel Merino.

Partey might be tempted to go back to Spain after his spell in English football, as it may be that the slower pace of the game in La Liga could suit him better and help him avoid more injuries at this stage of his career.