Thomas Tuchel’s appointment by England is great news for Newcastle for two reasons

Earlier this week, Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new England manager, meaning Eddie Howe was out of the running.

The Newcastle manager had long been touted as the potential replacement for Gareth Southgate, and former Three Lions captain, Alan Shearer, was very surprised that the FA hadn’t even approached Howe during the current hiring process.

Whether that’s because Howe himself had intimated that he was happy at St. James’ Park isn’t clear, but it’s obvious for anyone connected with the Magpies that it’s a great piece of news.

Eddie Howe staying at Newcastle is great news for the Magpies

It doesn’t end there either.

According to Give Me Sport, the FA’s decision means that Newcastle’s attempts to lure Crystal Palace captain, Marc Guehi, to the club have been given a boost.

Although the North East giants failed in their pursuit of the centre-back in the summer, Howe’s continued employment at the club should see him make a renewed effort in the January transfer window.

Given how poorly Palace are playing at the moment, Guehi might not be the only player set to leave Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are still likely to play hard ball, particularly if Newcastle try to secure Guehi during the mid-season January window.

Oliver Glasner will need all the help he can get in order to lift Palace up the table, but that’s always assuming that he’s still in the position come January.

If results continue as they have been – Palace are third bottom of the Premier League without a single win so far this season – chairman Steve Parish might have to make a difficult decision.

For now at least, the Saudi Public Investment Fund won’t have to worry that Howe is being primed for a role elsewhere, and that stability in the dugout should feed into the first team as player contracts come up for renewal.