Report: Tottenham now open to selling star player to Real Madrid; player keen on the move as well

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly considering the possibility of selling right-back Pedro Porro, according to the latest from GiveMeSport.

Despite Porro’s importance to the team since his arrival, the Liliywhites might be willing to listen to offers if the price is right.

Tottenham open to selling Pedro Porro

Real Madrid are showing strong interest in the Spanish defender. With Dani Carvajal sidelined by a long-term knee injury, Madrid are seeking a reliable replacement, and Porro’s experience in La Liga—having previously played for Girona and Real Valladolid—makes him a suitable candidate.

Tottenham hold Porro in high regard, they could demand a fee upwards of £60 million to part ways with him. However, no immediate sale is expected during the January transfer window, with the North London outfit likely waiting for the right opportunity to assess any formal bids.

The Spanish full-back has not ruled out a future move to the European giants either, after recently opening up about the links, expressing his readiness to wear the Madrid shirt.

Pedro Porro has been an excellent signing for Tottenham

Porro first joined Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023, and the move became permanent in the summer for a fee of £39 million. His debut for the Lilywhites in February 2023 was met with some criticism after a 4-1 defeat to Leicester City, with former manager Tim Sherwood voicing doubts about his performance.

However, Porro quickly bounced back, proving his critics wrong and establishing himself as a key player.

In his first full season with Tottenham, Porro solidified his status as one of the Premier League’s top right-backs. He contributed three goals and seven assists across 35 appearances, displaying his attacking threat and defensive capabilities.

His form has carried into the current season, where he has already made an impact, including scoring in Spurs’ opening league match against Leicester City.

As the speculations around Porro’s future intensify, Tottenham might start preparing for a possible offer from the Spanish club in the upcoming transfer windows.