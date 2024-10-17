(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been after Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold since the summer transfer window, and the latest injury to Dani Carvajal has only increased the speculations.

With Carvajal sidelined for the season due to a severe cruciate ligament injury, Los Blancos are on the lookout for a replacement, and Alexander-Arnold is emerging as a prime candidate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken to Jude Bellignham regarding Madrid move

According to the latest from GiveMeSport, although Liverpool are keen to tie down the 26-year-old to a new contract, negotiations have yet to make significant progress. With his current deal set to expire next summer, Alexander-Arnold is reportedly considering the prospect of moving abroad.

Recent reports emerged that Liverpool have given up hope regarding Trent signing a new contract with the club, however, according to GMS, these reports are not true, and that the club is trying hard to come to an agreement with the right-back regarding an extension.

The report further adds that the Liverpool star has spoken to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham about life at the Spanish club. The two are very close and Bellingham, who made a seamless transition to Madrid, has shared his positive experience with Alexander-Arnold, fuelling speculation that the right-back could be open to a move to the Spanish capital.

Alexander-Arnold’s world-class abilities in passing, crossing, and playmaking have made him one of the best full-backs in modern football. With 19 goals and 83 assists in 319 appearances for Liverpool, he has not only shown defensive solidity but also redefined the attacking potential of a right-back.

His versatility, having been deployed as both a right-back and a midfielder, only adds to his appeal for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos see Alexander-Arnold as a vital addition to their already star-studded squad, which includes players like Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior.

While Alexander-Arnold remains Madrid’s top target, they have been looking at alternatives as well, including Tottenham’s Pedro Porro.

In fact, in another report, it is stated that Spurs will be open to selling the Spaniard to the European giants for the right price. Carlo Ancelotti considers the Spanish full-back to be the ideal fit for the side given his previous La Liga experience, and the player is keen on a move as well.

That said, the opportunity of signing a player of Trent’s ability on potentially a free transfer will be too good to pass for Madrid.

Should Real Madrid successfully convince Alexander-Arnold to make the move to La Liga, it would mark a significant acquisition, strengthening their squad as they look to continue competing at the highest level in European football.