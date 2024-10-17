Liverpool journalist gives Reds fans hope with latest update on superstar’s contract

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool goal (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of talk around the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks as Real Madrid continue to work on signing the Liverpool superstar but one journalist has now given Reds fans hope that the England star could sign a new deal.

The full-back has spent his whole career at Liverpool having come through the Merseyside club’s youth set-up and has achieved everything at Anfield. Despite his importance, the 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and a new agreement has yet to be reached.

Liverpool are currently working on a new contract for Alexander-Arnold with dialogue said to be open and ongoing with the full-back’s representatives, reported The Athletic’s James Pearce at the start of the month.

This has now been backed up by another Liverpool journalist, David Lynch, who has told Anfield Agenda that the Merseyside club are not resigned to losing the defender, despite reports out of Spain.

“My understanding is there’s no resignation from Liverpool [on Trent]. At the moment he’s still trying to work with Liverpool and get that contract sorted,” Lynch said.

What have reports in Spain been saying about Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool’s future?

This news follows many reports out of Spain this week regarding the future of Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid’s interest in the England star.

It was reported by Relevo at the start of the month that contact was made between Real Madrid and the representatives of the Liverpool star.

The same outlet provided an update on the defender’s future this week with Relevo stating that the La Liga champions continue to work behind the scenes on bringing the full-back to Spain next summer as they know it will be difficult to sign the 26-year-old during the January window to replace the injured Dani Carvajal, however, the Spanish giants have not ruled it out.

Marca added to this by stating that Liverpool are beginning to accept that Alexander-Arnold will not renew, which would be a major blow to the Reds if true.

The main takeaway from all this is that the situation regarding the Liverpool star’s future is still open as both European giants work to have the superstar on their team for the 2025/26 campaign.