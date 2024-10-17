Liverpool given optimistic outlook on star player’s potential transfer to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Carlo Ancelotti (Photos by Julian Finney, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold may continue to be linked with Real Madrid, but former Chelsea and France defender Frank Leboeuf doesn’t seem too sure it’s a realistic move.

Although Alexander-Arnold is one of the best in the world in his position, he has sometimes been known to have defensive lapses that would perhaps make him a less reliable option for Los Blancos than their current first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal is out injured for the moment, but Leboeuf seems unsure Alexander-Arnold is going to risk moving to Madrid next summer when Carvajal will be closer to returning from injury, as the Reds full-back is surely not going to be keen to simply sit on the bench at the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold is hugely important to Liverpool, so could that perhaps swing things in their favour as they look to tie him down to a new contract?

What next in the Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer saga?

Discussing Alexander-Arnold and a potential move to Real Madrid, Leboeuf told Safest Casino Sites: “I would understand that if TAA wants to go to Real Madrid. He’s a guy from Liverpool, that’s going to be put in the balance. Liverpool is a big club, he wants the Champions League. I think he wants the title and you really have to be careful where you want to put Trent Alexander Arnold.

“Offensively, he has a touch like nobody has in terms of giving the ball, feeling the action, anticipating everything, which is completely the opposite of him defensively. Dani Carvajal has an ACL problem and is going to come back next summer and that guy is a masterpiece defensively.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold must think about that before making his choice, because if he’s to be on the bench for Real Madrid, that would be a waste. He would play maybe 20, 25 games, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a second choice player.

“Ancelotti would be the first to say, okay if you come, you’re going to play but we are talking about Carvajal, who won the Champions League, La Liga, and the European Championship. I don’t like the Ballon d’Or, but I would love to see him winning the Ballon d’Or just because he’s a type of right back from our generation.

“So it would be fun, but I think Ancelotti made Carvajal his captain for a reason. He’s a first warrior and he needs a warrior at that position and on top of that he scores goals for Spain and for Real Madrid. So it’s going to be a tough choice for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

Liverpool fans will surely hope the presence of Carvajal means this story is being slightly overplayed and we eventually see Alexander-Arnold committing his long-term future to the Merseyside giants.