Manchester United add experienced Italian manager to list of potential Erik ten Hag replacements

Vincenzo Montella and Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly added Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella to their list of potential targets to replace Erik ten Hag amid his ongoing struggles at Old Trafford.

It’s been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils, and although Ten Hag is still in the job for now, it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll last unless we see a very rapid improvement in results and performances from his team.

Thomas Tuchel was on Man Utd’s list but has now taken the England job, as reported by the Times, while there have also been other big names like Graham Potter and Eddie Howe linked in a report from Team Talk.

And now, according to Ajansspor, it seems that experienced Italian coach Montella is another name United are considering as a candidate to be their manager…

? Ajansspor Özel ? ?? Manchester United, A Milli Futbol Tak?m? Teknik Direktörü Vincenzo Montella'y? listesine ekledi. @Salimmanav pic.twitter.com/sIaJOYno5D — Ajansspor (@ajansspor) October 16, 2024

Will we see Vincenzo Montella replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Montella might be seen as something of a surprise name on this list, as he probably isn’t considered one of the very top managers in the game right now, nor does he have a real connection with United or English football.

Still, the 50-year-old has done an impressive job with the Turkish national team, and also has experience managing in a number of different leagues, having taken charge of big clubs like AC Milan and Sevilla.

It will be interesting to see if this story develops into anything more concrete, but Montella could be a decent option to turn to if some other targets don’t work out for United.

For now, however, it seems a change is surely not imminent anyway, as MUFC didn’t use the international break to replace Ten Hag and start preparing for a new start under a different manager.

Tuchel would probably have been the outstanding candidate for United, but he’s no longer available, so it remains to be seen if the club will rush to find an alternative or just give the Dutch tactician more time to turn things around.