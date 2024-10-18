42-year-old with amazing track record tipped to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City

Another name is in the frame to replace Pep Guardiola. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It still isn’t clear if Pep Guardiola will sign a contract extension at Man City or will leave the club in the summer, but should he do the latter then the club are lining up Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso to replace him.

The 42-year-old has an enviable record at the Bundesliga outfit, having gone unbeaten during the domestic season in 2023/24, and coming within one game of an unprecedented unbeaten treble.

Spanish ace touted as replacement for Pep Guardiola

So far in 2024/25, Alonso has overseen three wins, two draws and one loss in the German top-flight, and two wins out of two without conceding a goal in the Champions League.

No wonder the Spaniard is being courted by former clubs Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Come the end of the current campaign, Alonso could find that Man City join the queue for his services if the Daily Mail‘s report is accurate.

It wouldn’t really be a surprise for the serial Premier League winners to look towards the Spaniard either, given his expansive and electric playing style.

There are certain similarities to the way his Leverkusen side play when compared to City, and that type of continuity could well appeal to the Premier League club’s hierarchy.

Clearly, it’s a tumultuous time at City given the outstanding charges that the club face.

Were they to be found guilty, the punishment could see players end up leaving and managers turning their noses up and moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Of course, that’s a situation which may not ever come to pass either, so it stands to reason that the club will continue to work in a way which advances their success both on and off the pitch.

Time will tell if Guardiola decides to extend or passes the baton and allows Alonso to begin a new era in the blue half of Manchester.