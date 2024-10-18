(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag will have to improve results rapidly at Manchester United if he’s to see himself survive at Old Trafford for another month – let alone until another transfer window.

Nonetheless, the transfer gears continue to turn behind the scenes. The Red Devils’ recruitment team, led by former Newcastle executive Dan Ashworth, will surely be intrigued to hear that Alphonso Davies could soon be up for grabs.

The Canada international, 23, is one of several Bayern Munich stars United are reportedly keeping tabs on. Intriguingly, both Leroy Sane and the young fullback could be available to snap up on a free transfer if their contracts are allowed to run out next summer.

Alphonso Davies is in talks with Real Madrid

There’s just one not-so-small fly in the ointment that the Old Trafford-based outfit must bear in mind.

Real Madrid have held talks over the potential signing of Davies and the player himself is understood to be ‘dreaming’ of a move to the Bernabeu.

“Alphonso Davies is still dreaming of Real Madrid. Bayern Munich have taken a break on contract talks,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his latest Fact Files column.

“They don’t want to engage in discussions with his agent, Nick Huoseh, any more, as they think the salary demands are too high. They don’t want to pay him over €20m a year.

“If United are willing to pay this, they would be a big competitor for Real Madrid. At the moment, I heard of talks with Real Madrid but I’ve yet to hear the same for Manchester United.

“Of course, if a player like Davies is on the market, he’s also on the radar of United. If they’re searching for a player in that position, Davies would sit at the table.”

Manchester United need to sign Alphonso Davies

Putting Carlo Ancelotti’s all-dominating Madrid outfit to one side, decision-makers at Manchester United can’t afford to ignore their very real need for fullback reinforcements.

Whilst they aren’t currently short on depth in Luke Shaw (29) and Tyrell Malacia (25), it won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that the duo both find themselves in the treatment room.

Yes, both are expected to make recoveries in the relatively near future and yes, some patience should be afforded to the latter given his comparative youth. But can Ten Hag’s side really afford to be as generous with their patience levels when it comes to the England international who has missed a whopping 57 games (Transfermarkt) since the 2023/24 campaign?

Alphonso Davies’ injury history, by contrast, is considerably less chequered.

Beating our interest from Real Madrid, of course, will be quite the challenge for a club currently competing outside of the top four spots.

If Ashworth wants to nail down the future of the left-back spot for potentially the next decade, however, the soon-to-be out-of-contract Bayern star looks to be his man.