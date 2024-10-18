“It’s not a big deal” – Arsenal’s Ben White explains why he doesn’t like football

Ben White of Arsenal (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There has always been conversation around the fact that Arsenal’s Ben White does not watch football and the Englishman has now explained his reasons for doing so.

The watching public presumes that all footballers are obsessed with the sport and consume it in some form every day of their lives but that is not the case, with many players playing the game simply because they are good at it.

One of these is Arsenal star Ben White, who has previously stated in interviews that he doesn’t watch matches outside of his work with the Gunners.

This fact gained even more attention as it was attributed to his reasoning for not wanting to play for England.

The defender pulled out of the England squad during the 2022 World Cup for personal reasons and it was reported that it was a result of a bust-up with Gareth Southgate’s assistant coach Steve Holland, who called the 27-year-old out on his lack of interest in the game.

This hasn’t stopped the Arsenal star from being a top player and he has now explained why he doesn’t watch football and his reasons make sense.

Arsenal star Ben White explains why he isn’t a fan of watching football

In an interview with ex-England and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, White has now set the record straight about his lack of interest in watching football and clarified his previous remarks.

“No, of course not,” White responded when asked by Foster if he hates football in an Amazon Prime Video interview. “It was a massive thing, there were a few things that I said. Obviously, I don’t watch it.

“For me, it’s not a big deal. That’s why I said it at the time. Training, the amount of videos you have to do every day, it’s so extreme, so when I come home I just want to forget about it.

“People think that I don’t love it, and obviously I don’t watch it, but I could probably tell you most things about every winger that I play against or the attributes that I’m going to have to come up against on the weekend.”

It is understandable that White wants to do other things when not working for Arsenal and fans should not have a problem with it so long as the defender is performing to the best of his ability every time he steps onto a football pitch.