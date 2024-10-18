Report: Arsenal offered the opportunity to sign £70m striker to lead their attack

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

According to TBR Football, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Randal Kolo Muani has been offered to Arsenal.

The French attacker is not the first choice at PSG and Luis Enrique has favoured Goncalo Ramos in his attack.

The only reason behind Kolo Muani getting playing time is because Ramos has been out of action with a serious injury.

The Gunners did not sign a new attacker in the summer transfer window because manager Mikel Arteta showed faith in the players he has at the club.

Kai Havertz has continued his brilliant form from last season while Leandro Trossard has again made his presence felt.

Their only concern in the attack is Gabriel Jesus who has struggled with fitness issues and whenever he has been given the opportunity to play for the club, he has failed to impress.

Along with Arsenal, Kolo Muani has been offered to other Premier League clubs as well including Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Kolo Muani is one of many fringe players at PSG that the manager is looking to offload soon.

The player was signed by the French giants in a massive €85million (£70m) move but they are now ready to accept a loss on their investment.

The report has mentioned that the France international attacker could be allowed to leave the club on loan initially and PSG could then make him available for a permanent transfer.

Kolo Muani has only started two league games this season which makes it clear that he is not going to be a part of Enrique’s plans moving forward.

Should Arsenal make a move for Randal Kolo Muani?

The Gunners are doing well with their current attacking options and unless they are looking to make a move for a prolific attacker like Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko, there is no need to bring another attacking player at the club.

Havertz has lead their attack well and exceeded expectations with his performances. The German is exactly the player Arteta needed in his attack, someone who can score goals as well as link up with other players.

Even if the Gunners make a move for the PSG attacker, he will only come to the club as a back up option instead of a player who would go straight into the starting line up.

The North Londoners are also monitoring 23-year-old playmaker Charles de Ketelaere while Victor Osimhen is someone they are still being linked with despite the attacker leaving Italy for a move to Turkey.