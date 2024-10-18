“We really need him” – 25-year-old Arsenal star suffers injury setback admits Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta confirms Takehiro Tomiyasu issue (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta confirmed during his press conference on Friday that Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu for some time as the defender has suffered an injury setback having just returned to action.

The Japanese star injured his knee during pre-season and it forced him to miss the majority of the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign before returning to action for Arsenal against Southampton ahead of the international break.

The 25-year-old played just six minutes against the Saints but it was an important milestone on his road to recovery.

Having just made this positive step, Mikel Arteta told the media during his press conference on Friday that Tomiyasu will be out for some time after suffering another setback.