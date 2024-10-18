Two more clubs join Real Madrid in the race to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

According to talkSPORT, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and his long term future at the club remains uncertain.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have shown the most interest in signing the player who is about to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Liverpool have indulged in talks with the right-back but so far, they have not agreed on anything with the full-back.

By the start of January, the Liverpool star will be able to negotiate a pre-agreement contract with other clubs which would be a major blow for the Merseyside club.

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold has intensified after their right-back Dani Carvajal suffered a long term injury. However, they would now have to fight against their rivals Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the signature of the player.

Alexander-Arnold is a key component of the Liverpool team and under Arne Slot this season, he has shown that he can be as good defensively as he is on the other end of the pitch.

His form for England has been hugely impressive after being given a chance to start by interim manager Lee Carsley.

Liverpool cannot afford to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold

His stocks have gone up this season even more and that is why clubs around the world are monitoring his contract talks with the Reds.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have also been linked with Liverpool exits as they face a similar contract situation as the right-back.

Liverpool are still hopeful of keeping their star player at the club but with every passing week and the January transfer window edging closer, their position is about to get weaker.

The Reds are making plans for life without their star player just in case he leaves the club.