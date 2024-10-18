Talented Chelsea midfielder who Enzo Maresca praised urged to leave the club as soon as possible

Cesare Casadei has been urged to leave Chelsea by his international manager. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca has had a remarkable start to his managerial career with Chelsea though it hasn’t been without it’s problems, and now Cesare Casadei has been urged to leave the club by his international manager.

There’s certainly been a fair amount of upheaval at Stamford Bridge over the past couple of years, with a ‘fire sale’ during summer 2023 seeing a number of players moved on.

Though Todd Boehly has now stepped away from the day-to-day running of the club, he came in for a decent amount of criticism whilst overseeing incoming and outgoing transfers.

Cesare Casadei urged to leave Chelsea

Stan Collymore couldn’t understand why more Chelsea fans weren’t enraged by the American businessman’s modus operandi.

In any event, despite the club quickly dispensing with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, Maresca appears to have steadied the ship in West London.

Ahead of their fixture against Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend, the Blues find themselves in fourth position having lost just one of their games.

Highly-rated midfielder, Casadei, hasn’t managed a single minute in the English top-flight this season (transfermarkt), and that’s led to calls for him to move on.

“Last year Cesare had a good first part with Leicester, then he went to Chelsea and played little,” Carmine Nunziata said on Rai Radio 1 Sport, in quotes picked up by Metro.

“This year they kept him there, I advised him to see how it goes until January, otherwise it’s right to look around for another solution.

“The important thing is that the boys play. If they find a team in Italy, even better.

“But the experience abroad is also formative. For example, after playing in Switzerland, I found [Mattia] Zanotti to have improved a lot and grown a lot.”

The outlet also noted Maresca’s praise for Casadei, but that clearly hasn’t stretched as far as allowing the youngster to get a foothold in the first-team, something that could now come back to bite the Blues manager as early as next year.