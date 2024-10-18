6ft 3in midfielder arrives at Leeds United ahead of potential move

Free agent, Christoph Kramer, could be the answer to Daniel Farke's prayers. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

He’s been without a club since January, but with 499 career appearances under his belt, free agent, Christoph Kramer, who is believed to have arrived at Leeds United, would likely be a sound addition to the squad.

According to the latest edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the all whites are handing Kramer a chance to impress and earn himself a contract at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is also apparently eyeing up a former Arsenal ace with two FA Cup titles to his name.

Christoph Kramer is believed to be training with Leeds

Kramer, a 33-year-old central midfielder, would be an experienced addition to the Leeds squad given that Football Insider also note that the club only have Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka as cover for the position.

Injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have caused the issue, though as recently as a week ago it was speculated that Kramer wouldn’t be interested in a move to the Yorkshire giants.

It isn’t clear what’s changed in that short time frame, however, it could be a move to benefit all parties.

Kramer has been without a club since August according to transfermarkt, and even if it’s just to have another body in the squad, Farke has to consider the possibilities.

The all whites host Sheffield United on Friday night in another top of the table Championship clash.

If Leeds can emerge victorious by two clear goals, they will sit atop the pile for 48 hours at least, before current leaders, Sunderland, play their game against Hull on Sunday.

Known as one of the toughest leagues to get out of, the Championship is certainly not offering Farke and his squad any respite, injuries or not.

The quicker that all parties can make a decision with regards to a potential Kramer transfer, the better for all concerned.