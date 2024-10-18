Daniel Farke explains which free agent Leeds United want

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has claimed that his club would have to enter the free agent market to solve the crisis at the club.

The Whites are currently struggling with an injury crisis with both of their defensive midfielders out with injuries and Max Wober is also sidelined and expected to return after a few weeks.

The injuries have been the cause of huge concern for Farke and the Leeds faithful, who are now hoping that the club can manage to sign a new player in the free agent market.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate was on trial at Leeds recently but the player failed a medical at Elland Road and now they will have to consider other options.

Farke is aware of the issues facing his team and before the match against Sheffield United, he addressed the media and explained his team’s demands.

He has made it clear with his comments that he needs to sign a player who can play in the midfield as well as provide cover in defense.

He told the media, as reported by Leeds All Over:

“It’s most important not to speak about names but the profile is important. We’re thin on the holding midfield option. Ethan was our first choice, the back-up would be Ilia.

“We’re also a bit thin on the centre-back position. Max [Wöber] is out and was not really available since he came back in the summer, although he’s a bit ahead of schedule. We have to keep in mind Pascal [Struijk] had an injury record in his CV, Joe Rodon is on four yellows.

“In an ideal situation we’d bring in a deep-lying midfielder who could also cope with the centre-back position but he needs to accept a role where the main man comes back, Ethan is first choice, and our centre-backs.

“He would come in to be a back-up solution, to bring his experience and teach and educate our young players. He should come in with the attitude to improve them. If a young player is struggling with the pressure with playing for a club like Leeds United, to not crack, we need a player who has experience and this mentality.

“This is what we’re searching for. It’s not easy but we have a few ideas and I’m carefully optimistic that we’ll have the chance to bring a good solution in the coming days or coming two weeks.”

What next for Leeds United?

Ideally, they would have liked to sign Kouyate but with the midfielder failing his medical, they are now looking at other options.

Someone who has experience of playing at the top level is what they need at the moment.

Farke needs a versatile addition to his team to fill not one but two positions and such players will not be easily available in the market.

They have been linked with a move for former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin, who would be a valuable addition in the team and would add experience as well as depth.

Almost a decade ago, Coquelin was one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he would have lost some pace and some appetite, but for Leeds he can prove to be a useful signing.

This is not the only issue facing the Whites. One of their players, Patrick Bamford to be precise, is unhappy with Farke and it could create another problem for the manager at the club.