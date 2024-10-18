Darren Bent says West Ham job would be ideal for 51-year-old Premier League boss

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at West Ham, and Darren Bent has tipped Thomas Frank to take over. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The pressure is intensifying on Julen Lopetegui at West Ham, and if the Spaniard doesn’t start picking up results, Darren Bent is tipping Thomas Frank to be the ideal candidate to replace him.

With the greatest of respect to Brentford, who have been a solid addition to the Premier League since they were promoted, they’re never likely to be a ‘big’ club, whereas the Hammers are ‘bubbling under’ and just need that little extra push to earn themselves a spot in amongst the elite domestically and in Europe.

Darren Bent tips Thomas Frank for West Ham job

Lopetegui has already set an historic record this season and it’s not one he’ll want to be reminded about, with one former Premier League CEO suggesting that “things won’t end well” for him if results don’t improve.

Speaking on talkSPORT with Andy Goldstein, Bent suggested that Frank, 51, was ready to go to “the next level,” and whilst he was initially talking about whether the Bees manager could hack it in the Man United dressing room, talk turned to West Ham being an ideal destination.

'Would Fernandes & Rashford respect him?' ? 'He is READY for the next level!' ? Darren Bent claims Thomas Frank IS READY to take over at Manchester United, as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag. ? pic.twitter.com/oH59rKSGh8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 17, 2024

Certainly, the way in which Frank has his teams playing football would sit well with the Hammers faithful.

After the turgid displays of the team under David Moyes’ tutelage, it appeared that Lopetegui would be a breath of fresh air, particularly when you consider the amount of high-profile new signings the club made in the summer.

Thus far, their performance against Ipswich notwithstanding, nothing appears to have changed, and the locals are already getting restless.

There are approximately another seven matches before the next international break, and that should give the Hammers hierarchy plenty of time to make a decision on whether Lopetegui is the man to lead them into a new era or if they should approach Frank in due course.