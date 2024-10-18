Enzo Maresca might have found a solution to keep Chelsea captain Reece James fit

Reece James will return for Chelsea this week. (Photos by Jeff Dean and Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that his captain Reece James will be part of the Blues’ squad to face Liverpool this weekend and the Italian coach has also discussed how he can keep the right-back fit.

James is without a doubt one of the most talented full-backs in the Premier League and is loved by everyone at Chelsea. However, the 24-year-old’s career has been plagued by injuries and it has stopped him from reaching his potential.

The England star has yet to feature for the West London club this season which follows on from a miserable campaign last time around as the right-back played just 11 games.

Chelsea face the daunting task of travelling to Anfield to face an in-form Liverpool team on Sunday and ahead of that clash, Maresca has confirmed that James will be part of his squad.

Speaking to the media during his press conference on Friday, the Italian coach stated when asked if James would be available: “He’s available. Finally, he’s back. He worked with us all for all of the international break. It’s good news, especially for him, because being injured is not a good feeling.”

This will come as great news for fans of the Blues and what is even better is that Maresca may have a solution to keep his captain off of the injury list.

Enzo Maresca has an idea to keep Chelsea captain Reece James fit

Now that James has returned, Chelsea have a responsibility to try and keep the defender fit and Maresca thinks playing the 24-year-old only once a week may be a solution.

“In this moment, it can be the solution: one game a week. In the future? I don’t know,” the Italian coach said via Fabrizio Romano. “If we want to build his physical solution, it’s to go slowly, slowly to use once a week.”

It is uncertain if this will work as James will want to play every game once he feels his body getting stronger. For now, it is a good idea as Chelsea fans just want to see their captain fit and playing for their club once again.