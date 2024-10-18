Man United’s Erik ten Hag continues to make life hard for himself with latest comments

Erik ten Hag spoke to the press on Friday (Pictures by Sky Sports)

There is a lot of pressure on Erik ten Hag’s shoulders heading into the weekend as Man United’s match against Brentford could possibly be the Dutch coach’s last in charge at Old Trafford.

There was a lot of talk around the 54-year-old’s future heading into the international break with many expecting the Manchester club’s board to pull the plug on his reign during this period of time.

Despite meeting in London, the hierarchy at Man United opted to stick by their manager for now, but Ten Hag is seemingly one bad result away from the sack.

United have made a very underwhelming start to the 2024/25 campaign as the Premier League giants sit 14th in the table with just two wins from seven. The Red Devils have also failed to win any of their games in the Europa League, resulting in restlessness amongst the Old Trafford faithful.

Despite the pressure, Ten Hag seemed in good spirits during his press conference on Friday, however, the Dutch coach continues to make life hard for himself with his comments as he stated that he believes Man United are going in a good direction because he sees good patterns and stats.

“We have to climb a mountain, but that is top football,” the 54-year-old said via Sky Sports. “Sometimes you have to face challenges and sometimes it goes up, sometimes goes down, but I am sure we will make it a success like we did the last two seasons.

“I think we are in a direction, underneath I see the good things. Underneath I see good patterns and also the good stats, which confirms that we are in a good direction. Of course, the ranking is not lying, we are where we are and that is not good enough.”

Man United need to address Erik ten Hag’s communication issues

Although English is not Ten Hag’s first language, Man United need to get a hold of the Dutch coach’s communication issues surrounding matches as the 54-year-old keeps making it tougher for him to remain at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax boss has been speaking a lot of useless things for months now and the media have loved pouncing on it.

Life would be easier for Ten Hag if he just gave simple answers, instead, he is trying to justify his position by saying that he sees good patterns and stats when all Man United fans care about are results and trophies.