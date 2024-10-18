Former Chelsea boss “not surprised” by big-money star turning Blues career around

Moises Caicedo is happy at Chelsea (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter has admitted that he is “not surprised” by Moises Caicedo’s turnaround at Chelsea after underwhelming at Stamford Bridge throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Caicedo became the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League last summer having completed a £115m move from Brighton.

The midfielder admitted that his price tag weighed him down during his first season at Chelsea but the 22-year-old is now enjoying his life at Stamford Bridge under new boss Enzo Maresca.

“Now I am more adapted to the club, with the new training staff, which is good. I have more confidence and I’m playing good football,” Caicedo admitted to Chelsea.com at the start of the month. “My teammates also have helped me a lot on and off the pitch. I’m really enjoying it.

Caicedo has featured in every Premier League match for Maresca this season and one football figure not surprised with his turnaround at Stamford Bridge is the Ecuador star’s former Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Graham Potter “not surprised” by Moises Caicedo

Having spent time with Caicedo at Brighton, Potter has admitted that he is “not surprised” by the 22-year-old’s performances this season.

Writing in a column for the BBC, the former Blues boss said: “It feels like Chelsea are starting to see the real Moises Caicedo, and I am not surprised their results have improved now he is doing so well.

“The way it began for him with us at Brighton was similar to what happened when he first joined Chelsea, in that it felt like he has had to suffer and dig in before coming out the other side and showing everyone his true quality.

“Moises has had to cope with a lot of criticism of his £115m price tag, and also criticism of him personally as a player in terms of what he has given to the team, so it’s no wonder he admitted he lost some confidence.”