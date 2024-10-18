James Maddison picks Man United legend as greatest Premier League player ever

James Maddison picks Wayne Rooney as his Premier League GOAT.

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has picked Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney as the greatest Premier League player ever.

There are many players who have a strong case to be called the greatest Premier League player ever.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, John Terry and Kevin De Bruyne are all good enough to be a part of the conversation regarding the Premier League GOAT.

However, Maddison has picked the former Man United and England striker as his choice and you cannot argue against him.

The Spurs star was a part of TNT Sports’ 20 Questions segment, in which he was asked about a wide range of topics including his most famous phone contact and the best Darts’ player at Tottenham.

When asked about the greatest Premier League player ever, he said:

“We’re gonna go Wayne Rooney.”

It’s time for 20 Questions with James Maddison! 💭 📲 Most famous phone contact

🎯 Best darts player at Spurs

🐐 Premier League G.O.A.T

➕ more! pic.twitter.com/WqKSX5z0WE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 17, 2024

Rooney won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one Europa League, one FA Cup, three League Cups and four Community Shields at Man United, becoming one of the best players in the world during his spell at Old Trafford.

He burst onto the scene with a famous goal for Everton against Arsenal and Sir Alex Ferguson wasted no time to bring the young English attacker to the club.

You cannot disagree with James Maddison’s pick

He enjoyed success with the Red Devils, scoring goals for fun and guiding them to Premier League titles and Champions League glory.

His ability to play in a number of different positions and contribute in attacking and defending positions made him stand out from all the other players.

Rooney scored 253 goals for Man United, becoming their all time top goal scorer and his record at Old Trafford is going to be difficult to beat.

Maddison would have loved to play alongside Rooney, with his creativity and Rooney’s finishing ability complimenting each other.

The legendary striker has claimed that he wished to play for Celtic in his career and he regrets not playing for the Scottish giants.

Rooney has many fans all over the world but he is a fan of an iconic Premier League midfielder as he settles the Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes debate.