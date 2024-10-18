(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund have become something of a gold mine for elite European outfits and their scouting departments.

In recent years we’ve seen Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) shipped off the BVB assembly line. Albeit, with mixed results for the latter.

Now it seems that one of the Bundesliga giants’ latest young charges, the ‘unstoppable’ (in the words of Emre Can) Jamie Gittens, could be next in line for a Premier League transfer.

How much will it cost to complete Jamie Gittens transfer?

The Merseysiders looked to address a key deficit in the squad with the signing of versatile forward Federico Chiesa.

With the Italian having successfully made the switch over from Juventus, however, it raises questions over the need for left-sided winger Jamie Gittens.

A question that will surely evolve into a red flag for Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes once he catches wind of the Dortmund No.43’s €100m [£83.2m] price tag.

“Jamie Gittens (no longer Bynoe-Gittens after asking his father if he could make life easier for everyone by dropping one surname) is certainly no different, but he has his price,” Christian Falk exclusively told CaughtOffside.

“Dortmund won’t sell him in the winter, but if a Premier League club is willing to pay €100m, they will open negotiations and let Gittens go if he wishes to. Otherwise, they’ll wait and keep educating him with the goal of increasing his asking price.

“He’s currently contracted until 2028 without a release clause. I don’t know if he’s worth €100m right at this moment, but otherwise, he has to play another season at Dortmund next year and prove that he is!”

Jamie Gittens dreaming of Liverpool transfer move

Between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz (and accounting for Chiesa’s ability to play out on the left), Arne Slot’s men are well-stocked in that department.

Still, it has to be reassuring to hear that a player of Gittens’ vast potential would be more than open to a Liverpool transfer in the summer window. An exciting update following reports that the Merseysiders are in advanced talks over the signing of Loic Bade ahead of January.

“If you previously played in England, you always want to go back and prove you’re good enough to play in the Premier League and just made a step in between. Jude Bellingham would have also returned to England had Real Madrid not been in the picture,” Falk went on to add.

“If you go to Dortmund, you always know this isn’t the final step in your career. That’s why players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland joined BVB.

“Gittens would be dreaming of going to a club like Liverpool and Manchester City – but he’s not cheap!”

If one of their immediate options does look to pursue pastures new at the end of the season, they’ve got an exciting if somewhat morbidly expensive option they know they can tap into.