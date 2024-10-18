Journalist tips Man United summer signing to leave the club in January transfer window

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to journalist Carlo Pellegati, Manchester United’s summer signing Joshua Zirkzee could be allowed to leave the club on loan in January.

Before moving to Old Trafford, the Netherlands international was linked with a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

However, Man United won the race to sign the Bologna attacker who has struggled massively in the Premier League since his move.

The Dutch striker has scored just one goal for the Red Devils all season, which came against Fulham in the opening match of the season.

Since then, he has looked completely out of place in the Man United team and with Rasmus Hojlund getting fit now, a place in the starting line up for Zirkzee seems unlikely at this stage.

SpazioMilan have taken a look at some of the comments the journalist made on his Youtube channel about Man United’s summer signing.

He said: “They don’t even want to see Zirkzee in Manchester anymore . He played terribly against Aston Villa.

“Zirkzee had made it clear that he wasn’t ready for the Premier League, he wanted Milan, then the whole story of the commissions. Today Zirkzee is an uncomfortable player.”

Pellgati has fueled rumours of about Zirkzee leaving the club and joining Serie A side AC Milan.

“Zirkzee should be taken on loan in January, they’ll give him to you . Next year there will still be some things to see in attack. Let’s leave Morata up front.

“Think of an attack with Pulisic, Leao, Zirkzee and Morata. Spectacle, we would return to San Siro to have fun. With Zirkzee the enthusiasm would return to the fans. These are proud gestures from Milan.”

Italian press have made sure they give Man United a difficult time for their transfer decisions.

Just like their move to sell Scott McTominay to Napoli is being heavily criticised in Italy, their signing of Zirkzee has not gone down well with them.

It is still too early to make conclusions about Zirkzee and he needs time to settle at the club and with the pace of the Premier League.

He has shown glimpses of linking up well with his teammates but he needs to show more that he can be a prolific goal scorer upfront.

Man United striker Joshua Zirkzee’s criticism is harsh

Not only Zirkzee but the whole Man United team are currently struggling with questions being raised about the future of the manager as well.

The former Bologna attacker deserves to be given more time to adapt to a new league after moving to a new country. Some of the best players in the world have struggled to perform in the Premier League in recent years.

A move back to Italy at the moment is an unusual claim from the journalist with the Red Devils completely behind their summer recruit to come good at Old Trafford.