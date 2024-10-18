Talented winger being monitored by Man United now “in talks” with European giants

Leroy Sane has been linked to Man United (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that the Bundesliga giants are “in talks” with Leroy Sane over a new contract despite the winger being linked to Man United this week.

The Germany star’s current deal expires at the end of the season leaving his future in doubt, but it has been clear that Bayern want to keep hold of the 28-year-old despite falling down the pecking order at the German outfit since the arrival of Vincent Kompany.

Sane’s minutes at the Allianz Arena have been reduced since the arrivals of both the Belgian coach and Michael Olise, who has made a very impressive start to life in Bavaria.

The former Man City star has played in just two of the Bundesliga giants’ opening six league matches and if this doesn’t change throughout the season, it could have an impact on talks over a new contract.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed that these talks are happening, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “We’re in talks with his agents.

“We’ll announce a decision when there’s something to announce. Now, the most important part is to focus on the pitch.”

Man United monitoring Leroy Sane’s contract situation at Bayern Munich

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported this week that Man United are monitoring the contract situation of Leroy Sane at Bayern Munich and should he fail to reach an agreement with the Bundesliga club, the Premier League giants could make a move in 2025.

It remains to be seen if the former Man City star would be open to joining the Premier League champions’ city rivals but from Man United’s point of view, the addition of the 28-year-old on a free transfer would be a great bit of business.