(Photos by Alex Livesey & George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given hope in their pursuit of Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane.

The former Manchester City star’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, it’s understood that the Red Devils are monitoring the 28-year-old’s contract situation.

The Premier League winner has struggled for minutes this term (78 in total) following his return from groin surgery.

Sane has registered 49 goals and 50 assists in 179 games (Transfermarkt) for the Bavarians since his 2020 Bundesliga transfer.

Manchester United could complete Leroy Sane transfer

The Newcastle United transfer target looks increasingly destined to either stay put in the Bundesliga or potentially favour a switch to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Christian Falk now reports in his latest exclusive Fact Files column that Leroy Sane is not understood to be interested in a move to St. James’ Park at this present time.

“Talks between Leroy Sane and Bayern Munich have been less intense as he was out injured, he’s only just coming back from injury,” the journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“He’s been on the bench making some minutes but it’s not the best time for him to talk about a new contract at Bayern Munich. He would like to stay but Bayern have to offer him a contract that he’s willing to accept. He’s on €20m a year.

“If they don’t make him such a good offer as their last one, he will be open to hearing proposals from other clubs. Newcastle United is interested but they’re not, at the moment, a club which is interesting for him.

“He’s a free agent in the summer. From January 1 he can sign wherever he wants. If United get concrete – I heard they’re not at the moment – it’s an opportunity they could take advantage of on the market.”

Perhaps that position might change if Eddie Howe manages to guide his side back into the Champions League places in 2024/25.

However, that looks to be quite the uphill battle for last season’s seventh-place finishers given the scale of the competition present in Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Co.

At the very least, the Magpies can breathe a sigh of relief at having managed to not weaken themselves further by losing Anthony Gordon to one of their nearest rivals.