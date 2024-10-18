Liverpool “looking into” serious issue related to major star admits Arne Slot

Arne Slot has commented on Alisson Becker's injury issues (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has revealed that the Merseyside club are looking into the fitness issues of Alisson Becker as the Brazilian goalkeeper suffered another setback before the international break.

The 32-year-old came off during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out and it has been reported since that the goalkeeper will be out of action until after the November international break due to a hamstring injury.

This is a major blow for Arne Slot as Alisson is a key player for the Dutch coach both on and off the pitch.

The new Liverpool boss has now revealed that the Reds are looking into why the Brazilian is picking up so many injuries given his position on the field as Caoimhin Kelleher prepares to replace the 32-year-old in the coming weeks.

Alisson’s fitness issues do not bode well for the goalkeeper with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving at Anfield next summer and it is something the Brazilian needs to address.

Speaking to the media during his press conference on Friday, Slot spoke about Alisson’s issues and admitted that Liverpool are looking into it.

“For me, it’s common because the goalkeeper I had at Feyenoord also had issues with muscle injuries, but it’s not what you see a lot. They are the exception,” the Dutch coach said via The Athletic.

“Yeah, we are looking into what could be the reason. One of the things we all know is that if you have one then the chances of getting another one always go up. We have tried to be really careful with him.”

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker has a poor injury record for a goalkeeper

Alisson also missed 10 league matches last season with similar problems and 19 overall if Brazil matches are included.

The 32-year-old was absent for 10 matches during the 2020/21 campaign and 18 throughout the 2019/20 season, a year that saw Liverpool crowned Premier League champions.

Given Alisson’s importance, this is an issue that needs investigating and the Merseyside club are certain they will get to the bottom of it.