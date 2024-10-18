Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could be offered Anfield escape route by Euro giants

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez is being targeted by La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international is unhappy at Anfield under new manager Arne Slot after the Dutch manager has favoured Diogo Jota as his front man.

Nunez has only started one Premier League match all season and his limited playing time is forcing him to consider a move away from the Merseyside club.

Barcelona are initially going to target a move for Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland.

However, if they are unable to land the Norwegian striker, they will shift their focus towards signing Nunez.

The Liverpool striker has struggled since his big money move from Benfica but this season has seen his career turnaround for the worse.

Slot has made it clear with his team selection that Nunez is not going to be a part of his plans for the starting line up at the club.

He will have to be happy with a role on the substitute bench but Nunez has no intention to accept that and now he is keen on leaving the Premier League giants and join the La Liga leaders.

He becomes the latest player who is facing an uncertain future at the club after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

The key Liverpool trio have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and their long term future at the club needs to be resolved soon.

Darwin Nunez is not the only Liverpool star facing an uncertain future

Alexander-Arnold has admirers in Spain, at Barcelona’s rivals Real Madrid to be precise, while Salah has caught the attention of clubs in Saudi Arabia, Paris Saint-Germain and MLS outfit San Diego.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Haaland may not end well as they feel that the attacker will be too expensive to sign and Man City will make sure that he stays at the club for a long time.

The situation surrounding Nunez is much more different and convenient for the La Liga side. He needs more playing time and the Reds cannot provide that with their current attacking options.

With his Liverpool contract expiring in 2028, the Merseyside club would be looking to get a massive fee from Barcelona for his potential future transfer.