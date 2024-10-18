“Already agreed to go” – Liverpool legend claims star player has made up his mind

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has claimed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind to leave the club.

The Liverpool defender has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

A lot of suggestions have been made in the media about what the England international is going to do next but with every passing month, uncertainty is increasing over the chance of him signing a new contract at the club.

Real Madrid have shown interest in the services of the player and despite the club indulging in talks to keep hold of him, Lawrenson feels that the full-back has made up his mind to leave and start a new chapter in his career away from the Merseyside club.

While talking on talkSPORT, the Liverpool legend said:

“I think he has already agreed to go, to be honest with you, because his big mate plays there, doesn’t he?”

“And I think he is one of those lads who is very well educated, and he’s kind of thinking, you know what? I have done everything at Liverpool, maybe I have got to go to Spain, learn the language.

“Why wouldn’t you want to play for Real Madrid? They win the Champions League every year, don’t they?”

Lawrenson’s comments might not go down well with the Liverpool fans but he is spot on with his assessment.

The opportunity to play for Real Madrid is something that most players find difficult to reject.

Alexander-Arnold has achieved everything in his career at Liverpool and now Real Madrid present the ideal chance to take his career to the next level and become a part of the modern day Galacticos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot be blamed if he joins Real Madrid

He is 26-years-old and already one of the best players in the world in his position, the chance to play with his close friend Jude Bellingham and with two of the best attacking players in world football; Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr is going to be tough to reject.

From a Liverpool perspective, it is going to be a sad end to Alexander-Arnold’s time at the club but from the player’s perspective, it is what his career needs.

Liverpool could face the blow of more departures from the club with Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk also in the final year of their contract at the club.

By the start of January, all these players will be allowed to negotiate pre-agreement contract with other clubs and that would put the Merseyside club in a weak position.