Liverpool are ready to make an offer for 23-year-old winger to replace Mohamed Salah

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to InterLive, Liverpool are set to make an offer for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye as a possible replacement of Mohamed Salah.

The Reds had a quiet summer transfer window in which only Federico Chiesa arrived at the club.

However, the upcoming transfer windows could be completely different for the Merseyside club as they might have to find replacements for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

All three Liverpool stars have entered the final year of their contract at the club and it has become a huge cause of concern for manager Arne Slot.

The Premier League giants are struggling to agree new contracts with their star players and they are making plans to deal with the worst case scenario should their key players decide to leave the club.

Ndoye has been identified by the Merseyside club as a player who could possibly replace Salah at Anfield.

The Bologna winger has a contract with the Italian club that runs until 2027 but increasing interest in his services means that he could be allowed to leave the club sooner.

Liverpool will face competition from Inter Milan to sign the 23-year-old winger but they are determined to make a concrete move for the player since he has impressed the club’s recruitment department.

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at the club

Salah, who has scored four goals and registered four assists in the Premier League this season, has shown once again that age is just a number for him. His performances have taken Liverpool to the top of the Premier League standings and it appears like they are going to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title this season.

Liverpool should do whatever it takes to extend the contract of the Egyptian attacker since he is still one of the best players in the world in his position and they would find it difficult to replace him.

Salah has attracted interest from MLS outfit San Diego but Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in the Premier League star as the French giants look to make a marquee signing.