“Liverpool are looking at” – Journalist claims Liverpool identify Andy Robertson replacement

According to journalist Paul Gorst, Liverpool are looking at Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as a long term replacement of Andy Robertson at the club.

The Reds are going to be in the market soon to sign a new left-back as Robertson is reaching the end of his career at Anfield.

The Scotland international defender has been a fine servant for the Merseyside club and his contribution is underrated in their success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Arne Slot might have to address the left-back issue soon and with Kostas Tsimikas failing to impress whenever he has been given the opportunity to play, the Reds would look towards signing Wolves defender Ait-Nouri.

Gorst has claimed that Liverpool might be looking at the Wolves star who could join the club as a long term replacement of Robertson.

Speaking on the Blood Red Podcast, Gorst said:

“I think Ait-Nouri might be the one Liverpool are looking at in terms of their long-term left-back plans, I’ve not had that communicated to me, but he’s 22, he’s fairly young. It seems like Wolves are a good breeding ground to see how a player performs in the Premier League.”

Ait-Nouri is one of the best players in the league in his position and despite Wolves struggling in the bottom half of the league, the player has shown his talent on a regular basis.

His ability to attack as well as defend is something that the Reds will love, similar to how Robertson has played at Anfield.

Rayan Ait-Nouri would be an ideal player for Liverpool

Ait-Nouri has the ability to play as a left-back and a left-winger as well, offering versatility and depth to the squad which Slot would welcome.

The Premier League giants might face competition from other clubs to sign the Wolves star.

Diogo Jota has been a successful signing for the Reds since joining the club from Wolves and they would be hoping to get the same return from Ait-Nouri if they sign him.

Slot might have to head into the market to replace a number of his players as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been linked with exit from Anfield.