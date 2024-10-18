Man United set for disappointment in pursuit of Champions League-winning defender

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been linked to Man United (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Man United are set to end up disappointed in their pursuit of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies as the Red Devils keep an eye on the market for solutions to their left-back issues.

The role has been a problem area for Erik ten Hag and Man United over the last two seasons due to the constant injury issues of Luke Shaw.

The England international has yet to play for the Manchester club during the 2024/25 campaign and has proved to be too unreliable to be the Red Devils’ starting left-back from next season onwards.

The Dutch coach addressed the fitness of Shaw and Tyrell Malacia during his press conference on Friday, stating via Fabrizio Romano: “We can’t force their return. We have to do it cleverly.”

It remains to be seen when the full-backs can play for Man United again but this is an issue the Premier League giants don’t want during the 2025/26 campaign.

The Manchester club have been keeping an eye on the transfer market and this week, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported that United have joined the race for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies with the Manchester club having already gathered information on the Canadian star.

The 23-year-old is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season and talks over a new deal have not gone to plan so far.

Bayern hope to bring the Champions League-winning full-back back to the negotiating table before his current deal expires but if not, he is a target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Man United set for Alphonso Davies disappointment

According to The Mirror, Man United look set to miss out on Alphonso Davies as a move to Real Madrid or remaining at Bayern Munich are the more likely outcomes regarding the full-back’s future at present.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the Canadian’s situation in Germany for months now and are viewed as the favourites to sign the defender for free in 2025.

It is easy to see why the left-back would want to join the La Liga champions as there is a super team being built in the Spanish capital and Davies, alongside Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be the latest additions.