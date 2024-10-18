Man United attempting to muscle in on deal for €50m-rated ace that Arsenal love

Benjamin Sesko is interesting both Man United and Arsenal. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Arsenal are long believed to have had an interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, however, it now appears that Man United want to muscle in on any deal.

According to Daily Mail + (subscription required), the forward will leave the Bundesliga side at the end of the current campaign, and is likely to have his pick of clubs to choose from, with United not expected to be one of them.

Man United want to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Sesko deal

The Gunners appear to remain the favourites to land the 21-year-old who is rated at €50m by transfermarkt.

Chelsea have also been rumoured to be interested in Sesko’s services previously, however, it would seem unlikely at this point that Stamford Bridge is his future destination.

With 108 goal and assist contributions in his 188 career games to date (transfermarkt), it’s easy to understand why the Premier League giants covet the signing of the Slovenian.

From an Arsenal perspective, he would arguably have the edge over Kai Havertz in the goalscoring stakes, though the German clearly brings more to the table than just goals.

United, meanwhile, are really suffering where their attackers are concerned.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled since joining the club, just as Rasmus Hojlund has over the past year.

Between the pair of them, they’ve managed just 18 goals in all competitions in a combined 58 matches for the Red Devils. Of those, new signing Zirkee has just one.

It’s a damning indictment on the Erik ten Hag’s ability to spot a player and then to be able to integrate them into the United squad.

There’s no comparison to how Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal, with almost all of his players at their maximum level week in and week out.

Were Sesko to choose between the two if the status quo continues… well, there isn’t even a choice to be made.