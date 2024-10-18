“He could easily go” – Man United flop Antony tipped to join Premier League club

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Bart Sanders, Manchester United winger Antony is likely to join fellow Premier League side instead of a move back to Ajax.

The Brazilian winger has struggled at Old Trafford since his big money move from Erik ten Hag’s former team Ajax.

The Man United star has fallen down the pecking order at the club with both Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo being favoured by the manager.

Limited playing time for Antony at the club has started speculation about his future and where he could move if he leaves the Red Devils.

Suggestions have been made about Antony initially leaving the club on loan so that Man United can hope to increase his value before selling him in a permanent move.

While speaking on the Pantelic podcast, Sanders claimed that the Man United star is likely to join clubs like Porto, Benfica or Wolverhampton Wanderers instead of a move back to Ajax.

Sanders said: “The more serious media have said something about it, but Antony returns to Ajax on loan… I don’t see it happening. Manchester United will never do this from a loss of face perspective.

“As a club, you look like a complete idiot if you sign someone for a hundred million euros and two years later you rent him back to his old club. That is a loss of face of the highest order, isn’t it?!

“He could easily go to FC Porto, Benfica, Wolves… There are enough other teams. Antony did very poorly at Manchester United, of course, but he also showed himself in the year that Ajax won six group matches in the Champions League.”

The Red Devils have reportedly decided to let the Brazilian flop leave the club for just £40 million but it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

With every passing week, it is getting more clear that the Brazilian attacker needs to leave the club in order to revive his career.

Man United signings have struggled just like Antony

The Premier League giants are ready to accept a huge loss on their investment and just like their moves for Casemiro, Mason Mount and Andre Onana have not worked out, the move for Antony has raised questions about how they conduct their transfer business.

Antony could be the replacement of Pedro Neto at Wolves after the Portugal international left the club to join Chelsea in the summer.

A loan move to Wolves could make it clear whether the Brazilian is good enough to perform in the Premier League or not.

The Red Devils have also looked at Barcelona’s Raphinha to replace Antony at the club.