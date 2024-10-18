“Out for a few weeks” – Man United confirm injury blow ahead of Brentford match

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have confirmed defender Harry Maguire will be out of action for a few weeks after picking up an injury against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have suffered a major blow and Maguire, along with Kobbie Mainoo, becomes the latest player to spend time on the sidelines with fitness issues.

The England international suffered the injury in the match against Aston Villa and he went on to miss the international matches for the Three Lions when they faced Greece and Finland.

The club provided the update about Maguire and other players on Thursday, with Mainoo also expected to be out for some time with a muscle injury.

Man United had positive updates on Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo but they confirmed that Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are still recovering from their injuries.

The statement from the club’s official website confirmed the news about Mainoo and Maguire, who were both expected to be a part of the starting line up against Brentford if they were fit.

The official statement from the club said:

“Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad are all back in training after missing games for their countries during the international break.

“Manuel Ugarte undertook a recovery session having just returned from international duty with Uruguay, and taking part in World Cup qualifiers.

“Tyrell Malacia continued his progress towards recovery from long-term injury by participating in the first part of the group session.

“Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire were absent after picking up muscle injuries against Villa, and they are both expected to be out for a few weeks.

“Mason Mount continues his recovery from a knock sustained against Tottenham Hotspur, and Luke Shaw from a muscle injury, with both making steady progress in their rehabilitations.”

This is not good news for the club but more so for the manager who is struggling at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag faces an uncertain future at the club and according to a report, he has been given two games to save his job at the Premier League giants.

Harry Maguire will be missed in a difficult run for Man United

After facing Brentford this weekend, the Red Devils will come up against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce side in the Europa League. It is a must win match for them since they have failed to win their first two games in the competition.

Eddie Howe has been linked with the Man United job if Ten Hag is sacked at the club but the Dutch manager is determined to prove his critics wrong and turnaround the difficult time he is facing at the club.

He is going to miss Mainoo and Maguire in the upcoming matches but it will be a good test for the other players in the squad to prove their worth.