“He’s a very talented player” – Man United insider makes claim about transfer target

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Manchester United’s former chief scout Mick Brown, the Red Devils do not need Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Brown has claimed that the Premier League giants need to focus on other positions and sign a player who can do the hard work in the midfield and cover ground from one end of the pitch to the other.

He has stated that they need a player like Roy Keane in their team but since the way the club has operated in a certain way in the last few years, he expects them to make a move for the English midfielder.

Eze has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the league, with Liverpool and Tottenham also keeping an eye on the Palace midfielder.

He has a £68m release clause in his contract and clubs in England have shown interest in his services.

However, Brown feels Man United should look the other way and sign a player who can make a real change to the team instead of signing someone who can provide a special moment.

He told the Football Insider:

“He’s a very talented player, there’s no doubt about that.

“But is he what Manchester United need at the moment?

“I think they need some tradesmen. Players who are going to work hard and play box-to-box, stopping the other team from playing.

“Eze isn’t one of those. He’s an icing-on-the-cake type of player, and Man United don’t even have a cake!

“If I was still there as the chief scout, would I be putting Eze up as an option at the moment? No.

“There’s still a massive hole in midfield. They need a Roy Keane-type player in there, but unfortunately, there aren’t many of them about.”

It is difficult to suggest what Man United need at the moment considering most of their recent signings have not worked well for the club.

The players have struggled to perform for the club despite the club spending millions of pounds in bringing them to Old Trafford.

The manager, the owners, the players and the staff have all come under severe criticism for how they have performed not only this season but for the last few years.

Man United need a midfield controller rather than Eberechi Eze

Erik ten Hag’s team have made the club’s worst start to a Premier League season ever and it remains to be seen if they can come out on top against Thomas Frank’s Brentford side this weekend.

The Dutch manager’s job is on the line at Man United and some of the best managers around have been named in the media as possible replacement of Ten Hag at the club.

Brown has made a key point regarding Eze and how the club have operated in the last few seasons.

They have the attacking talent and depth and they need someone who can take charge of the midfield, someone like Declan Rice at Arsenal, Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool or Rodri at Manchester City.