Man United to target move for 52-year-old manager after Thomas Tuchel snub

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, Zinedine Zidane is one of the managers Manchester United will target.

The Red Devils have been snubbed by Thomas Tuchel who has become the new manager of the England national team.

The German manager was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer when Erik ten Hag looked close to being sacked but the Man United hierarchy showed faith in the Dutch manager after their talks with Tuchel ended without reaching an agreement.

With the Premier League giants once again struggling this season and currently sitting in 14th position in the league, they have been linked with a move for the legendary Real Madrid manager Zidane.

The Frenchman has guided the La Liga giants to two league titles and three Champions League victories during a highly successful spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is currently out of a job but Man United could be the big post he was waiting for to resume his management career.

The Red Devils have won just three games out of their first ten matches in all competitions this season and it is particularly surprising to see that it has come after significant investment in the squad once again over the summer transfer window.

Man United’s upcoming matches against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League could prove crucial to decide the future of Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Despite facing the blow of losing Tuchel to the Three Lions, the Premier League giants still have some of the best managers available in the game to appoint.

Zidane is one of them and his experience and tactical acumen is recognised throughout the world.

The report has also mentioned current assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy as one of the options to take over from Ten Hag at the club while also naming former England manager Gareth Southgate, who has admirers at the club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ten Hag and whether he is able to come out of the current crisis at the club.

It is set to get even more difficult for him now after the club confirmed Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire will be out for a few weeks.

Could Zinedine Zidane revive Man United?

Zidane could be the right man to take the club back to the top with his experience and the respect he commands in the game.

In his third season at the club, Ten Hag has found it difficult to change the fortunes of the team despite guiding them to wins in the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Man United have also been linked with a move for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Every other week, they are linked with a new manager which is going to put more pressure on Ten Hag and make his job even more difficult.