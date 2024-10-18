Sandro Tonali has returned to Newcastle action this season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti believes Newcastle star Sandro Tonali will return to AC Milan in the future but admits he doesn’t know when that will be.

The 24-year-old completed a move from the Serie A giants last summer as part of a £55m deal but his time in England has not gone according to plan.

Tonali missed the majority of last season after receiving a 10-month ban for breaching gambling regulations and received help for his addiction throughout his spell on the sidelines.

The midfielder returned to action for Newcastle at the end of August and is expected to have a major impact on Tyneside this season as the Italian star will have a point to prove having lost months of his career.

The Italy international has already featured in six games for Eddie Howe’s side and has also lined up for the Italian national team again during their UEFA Nations League campaign.

With Tonali back on a football pitch, one Italian journalist would love to see him return to Milan and has stated that he “would bet” it happens.

Will Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali return to AC Milan?

Speaking about the future of Tonali, Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti spoke about the Magpies’ star on his YouTube channel and stated that he expects the midfielder to return to AC Milan in the future.

Pellegatti said via SpazioMilan: “I would bet that sooner or later he will return to Milan, but I don’t know when.”

Tonali has a contract at St James’ Park until 2028 and the 24-year-old is expected to see out most of it.

The likelihood of the Italian star returning to his boyhood club in the future is high but it is nothing for Newcastle to worry about in the near future as any interested club will need to pay a big fee for the Italy international’s services.